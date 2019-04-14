Kazakhstan to showcase its tourist potential at Russian int'l forum

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM A delegation of the Akmola region will take part in the II International Tourism and Transport Forum Leisure! Omsk 2019 to be held on April 19-20 in Omsk, Visit Aqmola information centre reports.

The forum is a platform to exchange practice and strengthen international and interregional tourist ties.

It will bring together travel industry reps, tourist infrastructure facilities, tourism educational organizations of Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Those attending will have a chance to conclude treaties and map out plans for further cooperation.



An exhibition project featuring 50 exponents, regional tour operators and tour agencies, municipal districts, national and cultural centres, cultural centers of Omsk will be demonstrated there.