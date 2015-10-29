ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is planned that the agreement on legal assistance with Great Britain will be signed within the framework of the visit of N. Nazarbayev to London next week, Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Zhakyp Assanov informed.

"It is planned to sign an agreement on mutual legal assistance with Great Britain within the visit of the Head of State to London next week. Besides, similar agreements are also developed with ten other European countries such as Germany, Slovakia, Serbia," Z. Assanov informed at the plenary session of Senate.

Besides, Kazakhstan sent a request for joining the Council of Europe Convention in the sphere of the international legal cooperation in terms of criminal cases this year. "Besides, we want to join the similar documents of South-East Asia. We need the consent of each country to do it. We work in this sphere now," Z. Assanov told.

Thanks to such agreements Kazakhstan made it really difficult for potentials criminals to hide from the justice in Europe.