Kazakhstan to spend 11 bln tenge for geological exploration in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2015 Kazakhstan allocates 11 bln tenge for geological exploration works, Chairman of the Geology and Subsoil Use Committee Bazarbay Nurabayev said a press conference in Astana today.

"As per the 2015-2019 geological exploration programs, Kazakhstan has been exploring 42 deposits covering the area of 132 thousand square meters. In whole, 11 bln tenge will be allocated for geological exploration and regional-survey works," Nurabayev said. "We expect to get 1-2 mln tonnes of copper, zinc and other minerals as a result of such large-scale work" he added. According to the Committee Chairman, the country has spent around 3 trln tenge for this purpose in the past 11 years.