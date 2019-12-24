Kazakhstan to spend $22 mln on national pavilion at EXPO-2020 in Dubai

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is planning to showcase its investment potential at the upcoming EXPO-2020 in Dubai, says First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform reports.

«[Kazakhstan] wants to attract $10 billion of foreign investment. For this to happen, we need to take part in the EXPO-2020 in Dubai slated to be held from October 20, 2020 till April 10, 2021. Kazakhstan will unveil its national pavilion as part of the technological cluster which will be visited by many investors from all corners of the world,» Minister Smailov revealed after the Government session on Tuesday.

Alikhan Smailov also added how much money was earmarked for the construction of Kazakhstan’s pavilion at EXPO-2020.

«8.8 billion tenge or $22 million was allotted to construct temporary facilities,» Smailov said. In his words, the money channeled into the construction of the pavilion will pay off if after the EXPO event, if Kazakhstan attracts additional foreign investment.