    16:58, 04 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to spend 28trn tenge on healthcare till 2025

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will spend 28trn tenge on healthcare sector till 2025, Kazinform quotes Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Healthcare Botagoz Zhakselekeova as saying.

    «As per the 2020-2025 State Programme of Healthcare Development, till 2025 the total amount of expenses on healthcare sector is set to be raised to 5% of GDP. From 2019 to 2025, the amount of spending on healthcare will comprise 28trn tenge, 13trn of which (or 47%) will be envisaged in the national budget. 3 trn tenge (or 11%) will be spent from the Health Insurance Fund, and population’s expenditures will make 11.8trn tenge,» Botagoz Zhakselekeova said at a meeting in the Senate.



    Healthcare Coronavirus
