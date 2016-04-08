EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:33, 08 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to spend 75 bln tenge on housing and utilities modernization in 2016

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to spend 75 bln tenge on modernization of its housing and utilities infrastructure. Chairman of Board of JSC Kazakhstan Centre for Modernization and Development of Housing and Utilities Sergey Shaizhunussov told it today at a briefing held in Kazmediacentre.

    “An additional amount of funds has been approved for year 2016. Last year we envisaged 60 bln tenge for this purpose. This year we plan to raise this figure up to 75 bln tenge, which will be distributed as following: 48 water supply projects worth 22,400,000,000 tenge, 20  water disposal projects worth 10,500,000,000 tenge and 31 heating projects to the amount of 44,200,000,000 tenge,” Shaizhunussov said.

    As he added, a new mechanism of support and financing of infrastructure development will be offered to natural monopolies companies  which are implementing Kazakhstan’s housing and utilities modernization program together with international organizations, such as the EBRD. The amount of funds allocated for their subsidizing makes 14,500,000,000 tenge in 2016. The regulations on subsidizing were approved by the Minister of National Economy.   

    Tags:
    Ministry of National Economy How the Government implements President's instructions News Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!