Kazakhstan to spend 9.8trln tenge on social sector in 2025

The draft law “On the national budget for 2025-2027” was presented at the Government’s weekly meeting today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev, the draft law was developed in compliance with the Budget Code based on the country’s 2029 Socio-Economic Development Forecast.

In his words, budget parameters comply with the rules on the guaranteed transfer, budget spending increase rate and budget deficit.

“Revenues for 2025 are forecast at 21.7 trillion tenge. Next year, we plan to attract guaranteed transfer from the National Fund to the amount of 2 trillion tenge. Budget deficit in 2025 is predicted at 2.7% against GDP with a 1.9% decrease against GDP by 2027,” Madi Takiyev said.

The Minister added that budget expenditures, with the consideration of income and deficit for 2025, will increase by 1.7 trillion tenge against 2024 and will amount to 25.8 trillion tenge.

The budget remains socially oriented, he said adding that 9.8 trillion tenge will be spent on social sector in 2025, which is 794 billion tenge more against 2024.