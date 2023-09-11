Kazakhstan to spend KZT1trln on development of single-industry towns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Cabinet has approved the comprehensive pans of socio-economic development of single-industry towns Zhanatas, Karatau and Ridder for 2023-2027, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.

Earlier, the Government approved similar plans for Altai, Arkalyk, Balkhash, Zhitikara, Lissakovsk, Serebryansk and Stepnogorsk towns.

The comprehensive plans are aimed at implementation of 608 activities in construction and repair of healthcare, education, sport, engineering infrastructure, SMEs, agro-industrial sector facilities, as well as in purchase of modern equipment. 1.7 trillion tenge are envisaged for these purposes.

There are 89 single industry towns in Kazakhstan. 1.4 million people live in 27 of them.

Five single-industry towns are implementing now 14 anchor projects worth 214.3 billion tenge, enabling to create up to 2,806 jobs.