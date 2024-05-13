Kazakhstan to spend over 5.8bln tenge on children’s immunization against dangerous diseases

Kazakh Government is set to allocate 5,832,377,600 tenge for immunization of children under 18, who missed their vaccination. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov signed an appropriate decree which is aimed at ensuring favorable epidemiological situation in the country, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Earlier, healthcare authorities detected more than 800,000 unvaccinated children countrywide.

The catch-up immunization is launched against such dangerous infections as whooping cough, diphtheria, viral hepatitis A and B, measles, rubella, tetanus, polio, mumps and Haemophilus influenzae.The funds will be spent on purchase of 747,720 doses of vaccines and 542,592 syringes for all regions, Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent cities, according to primeminister.kz.

The Ministry of Healthcare reports that the situation on measles is stabilized in Kazakhstan, with disease incidence rate dropping by 32% and 1.3 million people getting vaccinated as part of additional mass immunization campaign. 91% of the population subject to vaccination were covered by the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Healthcare reports rise in other vaccine preventable diseases. For instance, in 2023 the number of whooping cough cases rose significantly. 91% of those infected were unvaccinated children. Growth was observed in rubella, mumps and viral hepatitis A cases. The Ministry of Healthcare and akimats (local administration) were set a task to ensure timely immunization of the children and keep the epidemiological situation under special control.