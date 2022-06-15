EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:16, 15 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to stand by its economic agreements with Russia - Tokayev

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will stand by its economic agreements with Russia, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «All agreements on economic cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan will remain in force. We are to continue cooperating. Kazakhstan by no means rejects its alliance commitments,» said Tokayev in an interview with Russian journalist Andrey Kondrashov.

    According to the Kazakh President, that would be inappropriate and unjustifiable in the long run.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!