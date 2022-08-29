EN
    11:36, 29 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to stand firm behind nuclear security principles – President Tokayev

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Our country will stand firm behind the principles of nuclear security, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated via Twitter, Kazinform reports.

    «Today is the International day against nuclear tests. It is of a paramount importance for humanity. Nuclear explosions have caused severe damage to the Kazakh land. Such tragedy shouldn’t happen again. Our country will stand firm behind the principles of nuclear security,» the President tweeted.


    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
