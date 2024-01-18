Kazakhstan to start construction of 2 new roads

KazAvtoZhol National Company JSC is set to start the development of two new projects this year, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The national company plans to build the Aktobe-Ulgaissyn and Zhezkazgan-Karaganda roads up to 96 km at large. 20 billion tenge was allocated for the construction works at the two sections stretching over 40 km as part of the Zhezkazgan-Karaganda project. 16 billion tenge was allotted for the commencement of construction works under the Aktobe-Ulgassyn project for 2024.