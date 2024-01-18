EN
    16:06, 18 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to start construction of 2 new roads

    road construction
    Photo credit: Ulytau region highway transportation facilities and motor ways department

    KazAvtoZhol National Company JSC is set to start the development of two new projects this year, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The national company plans to build the Aktobe-Ulgaissyn and Zhezkazgan-Karaganda roads up to 96 km at large. 20 billion tenge was allocated for the construction works at the two sections stretching over 40 km as part of the Zhezkazgan-Karaganda project. 16 billion tenge was allotted for the commencement of construction works under the Aktobe-Ulgassyn project for 2024.

    Ulytau region Karaganda region Aktobe region Transport Construction
