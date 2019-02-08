Kazakhstan to start exporting petroleum products to Central Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will start exporting petroleum products to Central Asian countries, Kazinform correspondent cites Kazakh Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev.

"In this half of the year, it is planned to start exporting our petroleum products mainly to the countries of Central Asia. The legislative framework is near completion. Vice Minister Bolat Akchulakov should keep a tight hold upon the issue of ratifying the respective agreements and introducing amendments to the legislation," Kanat Bozumbayev told the extended board meeting of the Ministry of Energy.

According to the minister, reaching 16.4 million tons, the volume of oil refined increased by 8.6% as compared to 2017. This year it is planned to refine 17.2 million tons of oil, which is 5% more than in 2018.



"In 2018, the production of the main types of petroleum products - jet fuel, diesel fuel, gasoline, fuel oil -increased by 9.4 percent year on year. This year's target is 12.2 million tons, with a 5-percent growth from the level of 2018. At the end of the year (2018), the supply of the market with Kazakhstan-made petroleum products reached 93.2% with gasoline, 91.1% with diesel fuel, and 62% with jet fuel," he informed.



The minister assured that this year the supply of the market with domestic gasoline, diesel fuel (except for the winter grade for temperatures of -15-25 degrees C), and jet fuel will be 100%.