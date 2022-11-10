Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has developed a special program on diversification of oil transportation. Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said it at a briefing after the Senate’s plenary session today, Kazinform reports.

The point at issue is the transportation of oil through the Aktau Port to the Port of Baku and then via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

«Through the port of Baku, Kazakh oil can be transported via the Baku-Supsa and Baku-Batumi oil pipelines. There is also a railroad route from Atyrau towards Batumi and towards Uzbekistan. And also there is a Chinese direction. Currently, we are working on expanding and raising oil export potential in these directions,» Smailov said.

«As for Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route, we have agreed on transportation of 1.5mln tonnes of oil beginning from January 1, 2023,» said the Prime Minister and added that later the volumes will be increased to 6-6.5mln tonnes.

He noted that Tengizchevroil Company doubled the number of oil-tank cars and had piloted rail shipments towards Batumi and Uzbekistan.

Photo: petrodigest.ru