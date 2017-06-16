Kazakhstan to step up cooperation with FAO - Senate Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Vladimir Rakhmanin, Assistant Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Astana today, Kazinform has learned from the chamber's press service.

During the meeting, Mr Tokayev underlined that Kazakhstan attaches utmost attention to the promotion of innovations in the sphere of energy preservation and development of green economy. The large-scale events that are underway in Astana - International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 and the 10th Astana Economic Forum - are dedicated to those topics.



The Senate Speaker commended FAO's contribution to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and fight against climate change. It was noted that Kazakhstan together with FAO implements the Green Bridge Partnership Program and the National Concept for transition to ‘green economy' has been approved. The International Center for green technologies and investment projects development will be opened at EXPO complex under the aegis of the UN.



"Kazakhstan wants to step up cooperation with FAO," said Tokayev making a number of suggestions on how to raise effectiveness of the Bureau of the organization that was opened in Astana in 2016.



Mr Rakhmanin thanked Kazakhstan for active participation in the implementation of FAO programs and expressed confidence in further fruitful and mutually profitable cooperation.