Kazakhstan to step up cooperation with Norway in digitalization and public administration

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Norway Adil Tursunov met with the Minister of Digitalization and Public Governance of Norway Karianne Oldernes and discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation in info-communication technologies, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Adil Tursunov informed the Norwegian Minister about the current developments in Kazakhstan aimed at implementation of broad political and economic reforms initiated by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as on the modernization of public administration in our country.

The Norwegian Minister praised Kazakhstan's achievements in the fields of digitalization, information technology and public administration. At the same time Karianne Tung expressed readiness to intensify Kazakh-Norwegian cooperation in these areas.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan invited the Norwegian Minister to visit Astana and take part in international digital and public governance forums to be held in our country in 2024-2025.

Adil Tursunov and Karianne Oldernes agreed to continue contacts in the future.