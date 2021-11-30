Kazakhstan to step up vaccination and revaccination efforts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Vice Minister of Healthcare Marat Shoranov revealed Tuesday which categories of Kazakhstan’s population are the first in line in terms of revaccination, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Government’s session, Vice Minister Shoranov reminded that the revaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on November 22. He reminded that people from high-risk groups, including healthcare workers, teachers, employees of law-enforcement agencies, people aged 60 and older, are to be the first to get revaccinated.

Afterwards all people fully immunized against the coronavirus infection will be able to get revaccinated. To date, 9,412 people have been revaccinated in Kazakhstan.

During the Government’s session Prime Minister Askar Mamin stressed it is crucial to constantly control the epidemiological situation in the country. Facemask regime and social distancing should be observed as well, he added.

The Premier went on to point out that it is of paramount importance to achieve herd immunity.

«To date some 8,8 million people have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccines, that is 76,6% of adult population. The second component has been administered to over 8 million people. That is not enough to achieve herd immunity,» said Askar Mamin instructing the ministries of healthcare, information and social development as well as akims (mayor and governors) to step up work in that direction.