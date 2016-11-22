Kazakhstan to stop regulation of gasoline prices at state level

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh government will terminate the state regulation of AI-80 gasoline prices starting from 2017, Kazakh Energy Ministry reported.

Since 2019 it is planned to lift the ban on the export of light oil products, the ministry said.



Currently, Kazakh Energy Ministry considers the issue of phased cancellation of the state regulation of the liquefied gas wholesale prices, trend.az reports.



In August 2016 Kazakhstan stopped regulating the diesel fuel prices. Regulation of the AI-92/93 gasoline prices were stopped even earlier - in September 2015.



"Thanks to the timely decisions to deregulate the price of AI-92 gasoline and diesel fuel, the risk of the deficit of petroleum, oil and lubricants decreased to a minimum," Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev was quoted as saying by the ministry.