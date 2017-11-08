Kazakhstan to strengthen customs control at Khorgos

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Heads of Kazakh and Chinese customs authorities agreed to launch a platform for network control of individuals, goods and vehicles on the Kazakh side of the Khorgos International Centre of Boundary Cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

It should be noted that China has been using this system since June 1, 2017.

During the 16th meeting of the heads of customs authorities of Kazakhstan and China in Beijing, the parties discussed cooperation in controlling the customs value of exporting and importing hydrocarbons via pipelines, as well as holding joint training programs for Kazakh and Chinese cynologist.

Kazakhstani customs officials informed their counterparts of the measures taken in order to create favorable conditions for participants of foreign economic activities at the border and launch a transport and logistics center at the Kalzhat checkpoint.

The sides highly praised the measures that were already taken in order to simplify border crossing for trains travelling between China and Europe (51 routes, 33 of them pass through the territory of Kazakhstan), providing round-the-clock operation of the Altynkol railway checkpoint.

The interlocutors also noted positive trends in customs registration, exchange of information between customs authorities, the successful implementation of the Green Corridor project, as well as the strengthened cooperation in combating cross-border crime and smuggling.