Kazakhstan to supply 160,000 tons of mutton to China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is planning to export 160,000 tonnes of mutton to China, according to Vice Chairman of the Atameken Union Board Nurzhan Altayev, who said it at a governmental briefing in Astana.

“As for removing obstacles and barriers, we have achieved a serious progress in this issue. In Beijing, we signed a protocol regarding forage . It means that we have an access to Chinese forage market. Secondly, we signed agreements on honey production. Large cooperatives were opened for this goal in Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions. A corresponding protocol will be signed in May and our business is looking forward for it,” said Altayev.

Besides, according to him, Kazakhstan and China are going to sign a protocol on supply of mutton in the second half of 2017. “We are planning to export approximately 160,000 tonnes of mutton to China, and we hope, that the issue on supply of beef will be also solved in our favor,” Altayev added.

As per his data, China spends annually $117bln on buying food stuffs, $1bln of which is spent on purchasing meat products.