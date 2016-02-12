Kazakhstan to supply oil and gas equipment and meat to Iran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will be supplying oil and gas equipment and meat to Iran, Managing Director of Baiterek Holding Ersain Khamitov told at the CCS media briefing today.

"The Kazakh-Iranian business forum has taken place. Representatives of Kazakhstan as well as the Iranian side actively participated in the event. There've been over one thousand of participants. Baiterek Holding took part in the business forum and was a co-organizer of the event. Baiterek Holding and Iranian Holding "Ghadir" reached an agreement on cooperation in the sphere of construction of housing in Kazakhstan. Sadr Tamin Invest was interested in purchasing of the share of Kazakhstani company "Zerde Ceramics", which is an additional inflow of investments in the country," E. Khamitov informed.

According to him, "Meat processing service" company of Kazakhstan and "Mohammed Khalighi" LLP of Iran signed an agreement totaling USD 30 million on export of Kazakhstani meat. Besides, Kazakhstani company "Topan" and Iranian "Electro Kavir" agreed to open a joint company on export of Kazakhstani oil and gas equipment to Iran.