Kazakhstan to supply oil to Belarus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to supply 1-3.5 million tons of oil and oil products to Belarus, this was announced by Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev on the sidelines of the Governmental meeting, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kanat Bozumbayev informed that the previous week Kazakhstan and Belarus initialed an agreement on supplying oil and oil products to Belarus.

He added that «Belneftekhim» group of companies plans to conduct commercial negotiations with our companies operating on the principles of PSA and TCO.

At this stage Kazakhstan plans to supply 1-3.5 million tons of oil and oil products per year.