Kazakhstan to supply weapons and wheat to Afghanistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will supply weapons and wheat to Afghanistan, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the briefing upon completion of the talks with President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in Astana.

"The volume of trade between our countries makes now USD 400 million, which is not a lot. We have come to agreements on many issues. More than 600 thousand tons of wheat will be supplied to Afghanistan annually. We discussed the issues of transportation as well," N. Nazarbayev said.

The President noted that Kazakhstan rendered humanitarian aid to Afghanistan totaling 20 million US dollars over the years of its independence. Besides, 2 million US dollars was given to Afghanistan for development of its law-enforcement bodies. Moreover, 50 million dollars was allocated for education of a thousand of students from Afghanistan at the universities of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan will continue to render assistance to Afghanistan.

The Head of State also informed that the sides discussed the issues of participation of Kazakhstani specialists in holding of geological exploration in Afghanistan. The interlocutors also touched upon the issues of security in the region, cooperation of law-enforcement bodies of both countries in the sphere of combatting terrorism. These issues will be discussed by heads of responsible bodies of the two countries in future again.

N. Nazarbayev expressed confidence that the authorities of Afghanistan will activate the work on prevention of drug trafficking to Kazakhstan from Afghanistan. Kazakhstan, in turn, will supply weapons to Afghanistan that continues to deal with the civil war in the country.