Kazakhstan to support duty-free import of Fiat cars from Serbia to EEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will support a duty-free import of Fiat cars from Serbia to the EEU that also includes Russia, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, Minister of Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev told after the first sitting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in Belgrade, TASS reports.

According to him, the import of Serbian cars will not impact the demand for locally produced cars. "Kazakhstan has seen a growth of the car industry recently, but we believe that your cars will not impact the demand for locally produced cars," he said.

Minister of Economy of Serbia Goran Knezevic welcomed the decision of Kazakhstan on this issue. "The last administrative barrier is down, and I hope that the import of our cars to your markets will now be possible," he said.

The Serbian minister also noted that the trade turnover between Serbia and Kazakhstan is not at a high level, but it is expected to grow in the future.