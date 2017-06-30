Kazakhstan to switch to international oil reserves management system by 2025

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to switch to the international system of oil reserves management by 2025. This was announced by the First Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Makhambet Dosmukhambetov at the roundtable on conceptual issues of the draft Code "On Subsoil and Subsoil Use", Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Regarding the implementation of the international system of standards for reporting reserves. You know that today we are using the old Soviet classification of reserves. But at the same time, we analyzed, and today a large part of the industry also uses the international system of inventory management," Makhambet Dosmukhambetov said.

Therefore, according to him, in order to avoid duplication, the ministry has thoroughly worked out a complete transition to the international.

"It is clear that we will not be able to switch to this system at once. Therefore, there will be a transitional period until 2025. After 2025, we plan to fully switch to the international inventory system. But the state expertise of geological reserves will remain in the part of hydrocarbon raw materials. As for state control, only critical indicators of project documents will remain in control," Makhambet Dosmukhambetov said.

That is, as he explained, these are indicators that characterize rational approaches.

"We will not control the absolute values, we will not control production volumes, but with some investment activity, we will control the rationality of subsoil use, so that there will not be an unsystematic or predatory mining so that deposits are used the way they should be," said the Deputy Minister.

According to him, companies engaged in mining, can themselves either activate or slow down their work.

"Thus, if the price situation changes, you can activate your work or slow it down. But the rationality of the use of mineral resources, we believe, will need to be taken into account, this will be targeted by the control of state bodies," he emphasized.