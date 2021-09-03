Kazakhstan to switch to platform digitalization model GovTech

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today, during the Eastern Economic Forum Kazakh PM Askar Mamin and head of the SBER Group of Companies German Gref signed a Memorandum on cooperation as part of the implementation of the projects for digital transformation of Kazakhstan, transition to the platform model of digitalization and Data-Driven Government concept, Kazinform cites Рrimeminister.kz.

The signing ceremony was held via videoconference and joined by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian Leader Vladimir Putin.

The document provides for key approaches to the development of cooperation in implementing the GovTech digical platform in Kazakhstan, re-engineering, and digital transformation of public administration using the practices in data analysis and artificial intelligent. A platform model of digital architecture will allow for greater speed and efficiency of provision of public services to the population.

«The project symbolizes mutual trust of the States, therefore is truly strategic. Engagement of SBER that has been operating in our market for more than 15 years in creating an institutional base of Kazakhstan’s public technology makes the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia more multifaceted thanks to the important field of intellectual technology,» said the Kazakh President.

The Kazakh Head of State underscored that the implementation of the strategic project will facilitate increased standards of life of the citizens of Kazakhstan and improved business climate.

Russian Leader Vladimir Putin noted that the signing of the document between the Kazakh Government and SBER is another proof of high cooperation between the Kazakh-Russian cooperation in all areas, including digitalization.