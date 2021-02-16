Kazakhstan to take immediate business support measures – National Economy Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev stated that the country would take immediate measures to support businesses as well as to proceed with affordable loans access, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing a government session today, the Kazakh National Economy Minister called for rapid steps to increase the effectiveness of public expenditures and better tax and customs administration so as to ensure macroeconomic stability.

According to him, formation of a new investment cycle is the basis for future quality development and recovery of economy.

The minister said that the central and local executive bodies as well as national holdings needed to work jointly on internal and external investments attraction.

In his words, the recent trends showed the need for reduced base import-dependency and tapping into the potential of internal demand to ensure economic stability.

He called for active development of quality infrastructure as part of the ongoing countercyclical macroeconomic policy so as to create new jobs, stimulate business activity as well as to the groundwork for potential economic growth development.