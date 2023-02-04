EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:38, 04 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to take on Chile in 2023 Davis Cup Qualifier tonight

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national tennis team have learned their opponents from the Chilean team in La Serena, Chile ahead of the David Cup by Rakuten Qualifier, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan will make his debut for the Kazakh side against Chile’s Cristian Garin on Saturday. The match is slated to start at 21:00 pm Astana time.

    World №36 Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik will take on Nicolas Jarry in the second rubber of the day.

    On Sunday Kazakh tandem Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov are set to play against Marcelo Tomas Vela and Alejandro Tabilo. Starting at 20:00 pm Astana time, this match will be followed by reverse singles.

    It bears to remind that the winner of the qualifier will propel to the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage in September.


    Photo: ktf.kz


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!