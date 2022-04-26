EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:11, 26 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to take on GB, USA and Netherlands in Davis Cup Finals

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani team were drawn alongside Great Britain, the USA, and the Netherlands in the Davis Cup Finals group stage, which this year will take place in September, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF).

    Kazakhstani team will face Great Britain, the USA, and the Netherlands in the Group D of the Davis Cup group stage in Glasgow.

    Group A matches will take place in Bologna with squads from Croatia, Italy, Argentina, and Sweden competing with each other. Spain, Canada, Serbia, and South Korea are to vie in Group B in Valencia. Teams of France, Germany, Belgium, and Australia will take on each other in Group C in Hamburg.

    The top two teams in each group will progress to the knockout stages to be held in Malaga from November 21-27.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!