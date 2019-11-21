Kazakhstan to take on Great Britain in Davis Cup Group stage quarterfinals

MADRID. KAZINFORM – The final tie of Group E of the Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals will see two quarterfinalists Kazakhstan and Great Britain clashing for the first time in the Davis Cup history, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Both teams will battle for the berth in the last eight as the group stage is coming to an end. The first rubber is scheduled for 3:55 pm Nur-Sultan time. The second and the third ones are slated for 6:55 pm and 9:55 pm, respectively.

Recall that the Kazakh side defeated the Netherlands 2-1 at the start of the group stage in Madrid on Tuesday.