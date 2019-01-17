Kazakhstan to take on Portugal in Davis Cup qualifiers in Feb

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will take on Portugal in the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas qualifier in Astana on February 1-2, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The matches are scheduled to take place at the Daulet National Tennis Center in the Kazakh capital.



The two nations will fight for the Davis Cup Finals berth in Madrid, Spain.



It is to be recalled that Team Kazakhstan reached the Davis Cup World Group quarterfinals five times.