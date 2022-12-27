EN
    13:47, 27 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to take on Switzerland at United Cup in Australia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Three Australian cities - Sydney, Perth and Brisbane - will host the brand-new tournament United Cup set to run from 29 December through 8 January, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Team Kazakhstan will be represented by Yulia Putintseva, Zhibek Kulambayeva (doubles), and Gozal Ainitdinova (doubles), Alexander Bublik, Timofey Skatov, Denis Yevseyev, and Grigory Lomakin (doubles).

    Kazakhstan became the last country to join 17 nations in the first edition of the United Cup and ended up in Group B where it will compete with Switzerland and Poland in Brisbane.

    On December 29, world №51 Yulia Putintseva will take on Swiss Belinda Bencic (ranked 12th in the world), while world №142 Timofey Skatov will play against Marc-Andrea Huesler (ranked 56th in the world).


    Photo: Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

