Kazakhstan to take part in 10th WTO ministerial meeting as full member of Organization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will take part in the 10th WTO ministerial meeting as a full member, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alexey Volkov informed at the roundtable dedicated to accession of Kazakhstan to the WTO.

"Our country will take part in the 10 th WTO ministerial meeting as a full member of the Organization in Nairobi on December 10-18. It is going to give a strong impetus for future economic development of our country through deeper integration with the world community with its transparent regime of regulation of economies ready for future development of cooperation in the sphere of trade and investment at a new level," A. Volkov said.

According to him, the WTO membership will help the growth the national economy, foreign investments into technologies in order to reach the economic priorities of Kazakhstan outlined in five institutional reforms of Kazakhstan.

The official accession of Kazakhstan to the WTO was held on July 27 this year after N. Nazarbayev and Director General of the WTO R. Azevedo signed the protocol of accession of Kazakhstan to the WTO.