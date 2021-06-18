Kazakhstan to take part in 2021 European Forum for Disaster Risk Reduction

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan held a meeting with Chief of the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reeducation for Europe and Central Asia Mr. Octavian Bivol, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Office was renamed into UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction for Europe and Central Asia on June 1, 2021, which, according to Mr. Octavian Bivol, reflects the commitment of the CA countries to reduce the risk of disasters as an effective and advanced approach in the disaster management and ensuring the country’s development.

Kazakhstan is an active member of the Sendai framework on disaster risk reduction – the UN’s platform to reduce the risk of disasters for 2015/30.

The UN Office for Disaster Risk Reeducation for Europe and Central Asia is willing to actively cooperate with Kazakhstan’s Emergency Situations Ministry to reduce the risk of disasters.

The UNDRR focuses on analysis of disaster risks, facilitating the development of national and regional strategies, preparing the local population for different natural disasters as well as financing projects in the field.

During the meeting, the Chief of the UNDRR for Europe and Central Asia commended the cooperation of the Kazakhstan’s Emergency Situations Ministry within the Sendai framework on disaster risk reduction.

The Ministry together with the UNDRR is developing a system to register data on damages as a result of natural and manmade emergency situations called DesInventar-Sendai that is already operational in over 80 countries.

The Kazakh ambassador noted that Kazakhstan carries on cooperating with the UNDRR in the development of regional strategies for disaster risk reduction and national disaster loss registration systems, reducing disaster risks for people as well as within the work of the Emergency Situations and Natural Disaster Risk Reduction Center in Almaty city.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the participation of the Kazakhstani delegation in the upcoming 2021 European Forum for Disaster Risk Reduction set to take place in November 2021 in Portugal.