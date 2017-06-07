Kazakhstan to take part in IMMAF Asian Open Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani MMA fighters will take part in the 2017 IMMAF Asian Open Championships on June 12-16 in Singapore, MMA Federation of Kazakhstan reports.

The national team's composition has been changed for due to the fact that the IMMAF Continental and World Championships are held exclusively among amateurs. The current roster includes:

Atomweight (52.2 kg) women - Ayan Tursyn (Almaty);

Flyweight (56.7 kg) - Yernaz Mussabek (Astana);

Bantamweight (61.2 kg) - Olzhas Moldagaliyev (Atyrau region);

Featherweight (65.8 kg) - Bekzat Zhasiya (South-Kazakhstan region);

Lightweight (65.8 kg) - Dzhahar Shaphatov (Atyrau region);

Welterweight (70.3 kg) - Dzhohar Taymuskhanov (Akmola region);

Middleweight (77.1 kg) - Zhan Kenzhebayev (Almaty);

Light Heavyweight (83.9 kg) - Meirambek Demuebayev (Astana city);

Heavyweight (93 kg) - Kudaibergen Toleubayev (Karaganda region).

66 participants from 14 countries will take part in the competition.

Earlier Kudaibergen Toleubayev and Dzhohar Taymuskhanov successfully debuted at the European Championships in Bulgaria claiming silver and gold respectively.