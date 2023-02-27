EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:13, 27 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to take part in int'l agricultural exhibition in Paris

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Kazakh delegation led by Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeev is set to take part in the Salon de l'Agriculture (SIA-2023) exhibition themed 'Agriculture: the Living in Everyday Life' in Paris, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Meetings with French Agriculture and Food Minister Marc Fesneau as well as heads of a number of major French companies are scheduled as part of the visit.

    Kazakh Minister Karashukeev will meet Janusz Wojciechowski, European Commissioner for Agriculture, as well as Stella Kyriakidou, the European Commission's Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, on February 27 in Brussels as part of his visit to Belgium.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and France Events Agriculture News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!