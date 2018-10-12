Kazakhstan to take part in MÜSİAD EXPO in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan will be allocated 1,000 sq m at the MÜSİAD EXPO in Turkey," representative of MÜSİAD in Kazakhstan Yilmaz Kesen said.

"The 22nd International Business Forum and 17th MÜSİAD EXPO will be held on November 21-24 in Turkey bringing together 848 international and 200 local companies," he added.



According to him, Kazakhstan's participation in the exhibition will strengthen economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey.



Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MÜSİAD) was founded on May 5, 1990, in Istanbul. It works in 186 offices in 70 states representing interests of more than 50,000 enterprises.



