Kazakhstan to take part in Shotgun World Cup in Italy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 19 athletes are expected to represent Kazakhstan at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

The ISSF Shotgun World Cup will be held from May 6 to 17, 2021 in Lonato, Italy. Kazakhstan is to be represented by 19 athletes.

Maria Dmitrienko, Sarsenkul Ryspekova, and Aizhan Dosmagambetova are to represent the country in women’s trap event at the Shotgun World Cup.

Kazakhstanis Victor Khasynov, Alexander Fedorov, Andrei Mogilevskiy, Maxim Kolomoyets, Danil Pochivalov, Mark Pochivalov, David Pochivalov, Vladislav Mukhamediyev, Alexander Yeshchenko, Eduard Yeshchenko, and Andrei Frolov are to participate in the men’s skeet event.

Kazakhstan’s women’s skeet team includes Olga Panarina, Olga Khasynova, Rinata Nasyrove, Soya Kravchenko, and Asem Orynbai.