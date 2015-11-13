EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:26, 13 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to take part in UN Climate Change Conference in Paris

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will take part in the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan Francis Etienne informed at the international conference titled "Green bridge - platform of partnership for advanced practices and innovations" in Astana.

    "We call you to take part in opening the conference at the highest level. We recently found out that Kazakhstan would be presented by Prime Minister Karim Massimov in Paris and we are thankful to Kazakhstan for this work," the Ambassador said.

    It should be noted that the Climate Change Conference will be held in Paris from November 30 through December 11, 2015.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Energy Astana Foreign policy Environment UN Ecology Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!