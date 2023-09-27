21:45, 27 September 2023 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan to temporarily close checkpoints with China
Kazakhstan is to haul temporarily the passage of individuals, vehicle and trucks at the border checkpoints with China due to the National Day Golden Week China is to mark, Kazinform cites the State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan.
The temporary closure of border checkpoints is to be in place from October 1 to 3, 2023.
According to the Committee, the rail checkpoints on the Kazakh-Chinese border are to function as normal.