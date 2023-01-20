EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:10, 20 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to tighten control over fuel smuggling

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov tasked the Energy Ministry to take decisive measures to enhance control and prevent fuel smuggling, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh government.

    A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov on issues of providing the domestic market with fuel and lubricants took place.

    Attending the meeting were Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov, Samruk Kazyna Chairman Almassadam Satkaliyev, KazMunaiGas Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee – Board Service Director Yerlan Aldazhumanov, and others.

    The participants of the meeting discussed the current situation in the market of fuel and lubricants and the efficiency of the current regulation mechanisms. It was stressed that attempts of smuggling of diesel and petroleum as other oil products (mazut, heating oil, solvents) take place at borders.

    Smailov tasked the Energy Ministry together with willing state bodies to take decisive measures to enhance control and prevent fuel smuggling, especially during the spring field work.

    The meeting also focused on a number of other topical issues in the oil and gas sector.

    Photo: primeminister.kz


    Tags:
    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Ministry of Energy Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!