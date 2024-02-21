Kazakhstan to tighten responsibility for violence against women and children

The deputies of the Majilis (the lower chamber of the Kazakh Senate) approved the Law ‘On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on safeguarding for the rights of women and safety of children’ and the corresponding document in the first reading, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Majilis deputies initiated the draft laws to execute the commission of the Head of State to increase penalties for any form of violence. The document aims at improving legal, economic, social, and basic arrangements for ensuring the security of children, and the prevention and suppression of crimes against women and children.

It is suggested to amend the legislation in effect to stiffen responsibility for crimes against minors and increase mechanisms for ensuring that the rights of women and children are protected.

In particular, it is provided for the criminalization of acts aimed at the intentional infliction of mild harm to health, beatings, sexual assault committed against children below 16 years old, and suicide propaganda.

Besides, family support centres are expected to open in districts.