EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:34, 17 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to tighten security at railway stations from 1 Feb

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 16 railway stations of Kazakhstan are planning to introduce passenger, carry-on baggage and luggage inspection, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of Kazakhstan Railways.    

    The procedure will be launched on February 1 in order to ensure safety of passengers and anti-terrorism security.

    According to representative of Kazakhstan Railways Zhuban Korpebayev,  “this procedure will be implemented stage-by-stage: from 1 February – at Almaty-1 and Almaty-2 railway stations, from 1 April – at the railway station of Astana and from 1 June – at all other 13 railway stations.”

    “For this purpose, we have acquired 56 sets of special inspection equipment,” he said.

     

    In this regard, Korpebayev noted that the passengers are recommended to arrive at the railway stations timely to pass through the inspection and not to be late for their train. 

    Tags:
    Security KazakhstanTemirZholy News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!