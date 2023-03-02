Kazakhstan to train 100,000 highly skilled IT specialists by 2025

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The preparations for the 35th sitting of the Council of Foreign Investors and the reports of the working groups were debated at the Council’s interim meeting under the chairmanship of Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform reports.

The forthcoming sitting of the Council of Foreign Investors will focus on the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry and transport sector, Kazinform refers to the Prime Minister’s press service.

Those attending discussed pressing issues of taxation and customs control, oil export, an extension of irrigated lands, digitalization, and development of cloud technologies, the attraction of foreign labor.

The Prime Minister said the Government develops new Tax and Budget Codes and takes measures for demonopolization and further reduction of the state participation in the economy.

He said the measures positively affect the country’s investment climate. For the past nine months, the gross inflow of direct investments grew by 18% to exceed 22 billion dollars. 46 large investment projects with foreign participation were launched last year.

The Prime Minister said as part of technological modernization Kazakhstan plans to train no less than 100,000 highly skilled IT specialists by 2025. Besides, the country plans to launch a 5G network and strengthen the favorable business sphere in the IT sector.