EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:50, 16 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to transform Unified National Testing procedure

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The procedure of the Unified National Testing will be transformed in Kazakhstan, according to Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov, Kazinform reports.

    Askhat Aimagambetov announced the Ministry’s plan to gradually transit to the e-format of UNT-taking procedure. «The Unified National Testing should guarantee transparency and fairness of educational grants distribution,» the Minister said at today’s Conference of Teachers in Nur-Sultan.

    Tags:
    Education Ministry of Education and Science Education and Science Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!