Kazakhstan to translate, release 30 more world's bestsellers into Kazakh

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is planning to translate 30 more world's bestsellers into the Kazakh language, Rauan Kenzhekhanuly, Executive Director of the "National Bureau of Translations" Fund revealed at the unveiling ceremony of the Year of Youth in Astana on Wednesday.

Kenzhekhanuly shared the bureau's plans to translate more world's bestsellers into Kazakh make them available in the new academic year.



At the ceremony Kenzhekhanuly reminded that the bureau was established as part of the Rukhani Janghyru program to translate the most popular books and textbooks into Kazakh. He said, "Our organization is relatively young, because most of our staff are people who obtained education during the years of independence or studied under the Bolashak Scholarship Scheme."



He also noted that the first 18 textbooks were translated into Kazakh last year and handed over to 1 015 tertiary institutions free of charge.



"Electronic versions of those textbooks are available online. All universities, students and teachers in Kazakhstan are free to use them. Translation of 30 more textbooks (world's bestsellers) is set to be finished soon. They will be released in the nearest future," Mr. Kenzhekhanuly added.