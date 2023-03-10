EN
    21:39, 10 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to transport oil through Azerbaijan this year - MFA

    None
    Photo: Reuters
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan exports its oil via a number of key routes, deputy foreign minister Roman Sklyar said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Sklyar, Kazakhstan’s oil export routes include the one passing through Russia via Atyrau-Samara pipeline.

    The country is to transport oil through Azerbaijan starting from this year, he said.

    The Kazakh deputy foreign minister added that the country also has the southward oil export routes through Turkestan and Iran. Talks were held to transport Kazakhstani oil to Iran through Turkiye.


