Kazakhstan to tripple number of family support centers

68 family support centers are working in Kazakhstan today. From 2025 to 2027, their number will be increased up to 200 to provide comprehensive aid to the families in different life situations. The centers will be opened in districts and cities and will be subordinate to the local social protection and employment authorities, Kazinform News Agency reports.

"The centers will provide all-round assessment of an applicant's situation and will map out an individual family support plan. A specially designated person will accompany the family and will coordinate the work of other specialists,” said Naila Mukhtarova, Deputy Chairperson of the Youth and Family Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Information.

Kazakhstanis can apply to the centers in different ways: in-person, via “111” contact center, social networks, information systems of government agencies, as well as through local authorities.

The centers provide psychological assistance, legal consultation and temporary accommodation to the victims of domestic violence for up to one month, after which they are sent to appropriate organizations.

The centers will also set up mobile groups to identify and support the families in difficult life situations at an early stage.

These mobile groups will consist of the representatives of educational, healthcare and internal affairs institutions and will be coordinated by social protection and employment officials.

To ensure more efficient work of the centers, all business processes will be launched through the Digital Family Card system and FSM mobile application.