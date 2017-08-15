Kazakhstan to use Finland's experience in energy saving

ASTANA. KAIZNFORM On August 15-16 the Kazakh capital is hosting the Finnish Energy Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Director of the Finnish Business Hub Mukhtar Mankeyev, the Finnish model implies efficient energy use in which the country is the world's leader.

He noted that in order to enter the world's top 30 developed countries, Kazakhstan intends to use Finland's experience, adding that in the framework of the Forum today, administration of Astana city will sign a memorandum of cooperation with the Finnish Energy Club aimed at getting access to Finnish energy-efficient technologies, including through joint scientific seminars and exchanges.



Among the participants of the Forum are 11 Finnish companies that successfully implemented efficiency principles, as well as representatives of a number of Kazakh Ministries and regions.

Finnish energy saving technologies are exhibited in the country's pavilion at EXPO-2017 which will be held in Astana til September 10.