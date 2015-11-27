Kazakhstan to use space technologies for needs of economy in 2016 (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will begin using space technologies for the needs of state bodies and the economy of the country next year, Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev told speaking at the international seminar "Day of space in Kazakhstan-2015".

"Space technologies are very critical for many sectors of the economy such as transport, agriculture and many others. This trend sets a task for Kazakhstan to develop a complex of different approaches and a myriad of space services," A. Issekeshev said.

The minister noted that Kazakhstan had a great territory and many tasks in different sectors of the economy that needed to be addressed by means of using space technologies.

"Therefore, we began to cooperate with many organizations already in a pilot mode. The Ministry of Agriculture has already begun using these technologies in the sphere of forecasting and monitoring the crop yield, assessing of the sowing campaign, etc. Many ministries and departments expressed their interest in using space technologies. Thus, next year the use of space technologies will be widespread," A. Issekeshev added.